Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 6.3%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.