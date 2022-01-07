Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Shares Down 0.6%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Carso’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

