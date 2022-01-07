Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 218.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 164.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. Group Nine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

