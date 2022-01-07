Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 29,112 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,112 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

