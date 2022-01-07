Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,257.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $756.85 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,270.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,341.29.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.