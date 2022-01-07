Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $23,879,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $115,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

