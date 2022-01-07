Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $261.81 and a 12-month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

