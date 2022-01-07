Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

