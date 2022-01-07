Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

