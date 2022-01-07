Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

