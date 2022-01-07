Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

