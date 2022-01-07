Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.36) to GBX 170 ($2.29) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($112,156.58).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

