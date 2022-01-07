Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 19,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

