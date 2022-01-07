GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

HLBZ opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

