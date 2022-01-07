Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 548,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,729. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 608.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

