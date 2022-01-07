Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the November 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,086,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.36. 246,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

