Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

GGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 15.03 ($0.20) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £608.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.92.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.