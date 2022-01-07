Graviton (GTON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,873.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Graviton has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $29,873.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.