Grace Capital Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

