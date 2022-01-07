Grace Capital Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grace Capital cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

