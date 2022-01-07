Grace Capital Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Grace Capital grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 3.9% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,628 shares of company stock worth $36,814,722. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

