Grace Capital Acquires 500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises about 1.4% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

