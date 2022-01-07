Grace Capital Acquires 418 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 231.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

