Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 2,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.