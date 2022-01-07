Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37.

