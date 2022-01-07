Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $17.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

