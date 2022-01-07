Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $105.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.90 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

