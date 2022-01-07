GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $191,627.50

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $191,627.50 and $545.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.65 or 0.99962125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00099668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00852128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

