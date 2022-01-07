Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.59. 270,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 229,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,719,000.

