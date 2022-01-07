Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Reduced by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 18.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $39,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,190. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21.

