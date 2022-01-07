Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSS. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

