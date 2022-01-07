Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.97. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 27,044 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.52%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.