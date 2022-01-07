GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

