GMT Capital Corp Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

