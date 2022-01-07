GMT Capital Corp Has $13.31 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301,600 shares during the period. Athene comprises approximately 1.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

