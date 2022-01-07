Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 171,567 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

