GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $255,142.95 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.07852532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00316433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.58 or 0.00928833 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.38 or 0.00477475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00258796 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

