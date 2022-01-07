Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 71.2% in December

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HERO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,549. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.