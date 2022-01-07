Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GPN stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. 90,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,657. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

