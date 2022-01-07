Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Critical Analysis

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glatfelter and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glatfelter 2.75% 6.24% 2.60% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glatfelter and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Glatfelter currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Glatfelter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glatfelter and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glatfelter $916.50 million 0.88 $21.30 million $0.60 30.22 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter.

Summary

Glatfelter beats Sylvamo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent and engineered cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials for the manufacturing of consumer products for end-user markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

