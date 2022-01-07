Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,770,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $9,272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $617,000.

NYSE:DNA opened at $6.90 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

