Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

