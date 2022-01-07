Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

