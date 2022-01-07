Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

