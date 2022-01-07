GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of GHRS stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 216,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81. GH Research has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

