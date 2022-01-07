Gerry P. Smith Sells 21,699 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in ODP by 242.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

