George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. George Weston has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

