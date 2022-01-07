Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CMPRF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

