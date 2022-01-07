General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $213.37. 4,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

