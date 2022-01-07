Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.11

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.11 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 126.29 ($1.70). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.73), with a volume of 260,922 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 192 ($2.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.25 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.80.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($223,207.24).

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

